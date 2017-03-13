Reese Witherspoon Is Ready for Spring in These Pink Pumps

View Slideshow Reese Witherspoon in Los Angeles on March 10 wearing a Draper James sweater. Splash

Much of the east coast is bracing for a late-winter blizzard this week, but in Los Angeles it’s all sunshine, and Reese Witherspoon is embracing it.

The actress was spotted in L.A. on Friday wearing a denim skirt and a cheeky white sweater with a watermelon splashed across the front. She finished the look with a pale pink handbag and a pair of pink Saint Laurent pumps.

Witherspoon’s outfit is the epitome of spring inspiration, but for many it’s not quite time to go for bare legs and pumps. Still, it can’t hurt to start planning your warm weather wardrobe. Her sweater is from her Draper James clothing collection and retails for $165, while similar Saint Laurent pumps retail for $595 and above.

Reese Witherspoon wearing Saint Laurent pumps with a Draper James sweater and a denim skirt. Splash

Witherspoon’s Saint Laurent pumps. Splash

Over the weekend, Witherspoon once again looked springy in the same pair of pumps in bright yellow and a floral Draper James dress.

#actress #ReeseWitherspoon , and her daughter #AvaPhillippe were snapped heading to a party in #BeverlyHills on Sunday in similar #look A post shared by @guysandpeople on Mar 13, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

