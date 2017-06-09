Reese Witherspoon on Why Fashion Shouldn’t Be Dictated Only By New York and L.A.

Reese Witherspoon out and about. Splash

Reese Witherspoon spends plenty of time in New York and Los Angeles for all of her acting, directing and producing jobs.

But she still takes her Southern style very seriously. Her fashion line, Draper James, is inspired by her upbringing in Tennessee, and she’s made it accessible to a wide range of customers thanks to the brand’s stores in Nashville, Tenn., Dallas and Lexington, K.Y., and its e-commerce presence, recently bolstered by its a capsule on net-a-porter.com.

In a new interview with Net-a-Porter’s magazine The Edit, Witherspoon says her line is designed for a group of customers outside fashion hubs in New York and L.A.

“I don’t know why New York and L.A. have become the places that dictate how everyone else is supposed to live,” she said. “There’s this whole world in-between of people who love style and have incredible taste.”

Draper James features dresses, skirts, tops and accessories all done in super-feminine prints and cuts.

Witherspoon describes Draper James as “grace, charm, humor, hospitality and originality.”

Draper James also recently collaborated with preppy sandal favorite, Jack Rogers, on a few cheeky sandal styles, including a pair that says “Hello Darlin'” and pairs in seersucker and gingham.

Witherspoon celebrated her Draper James x Net-a-Porter collection this week with some famous friends including Chelsea Handler, Camila Alves and Jennifer Garner.

Want more?

How to Shop Reese Witherspoon’s Shoe Closet

Reese Witherspoon’s Guide to Matching Your Shoes and Handbags

Reese Witherspoon Is Ready for Spring in These Pink Pumps