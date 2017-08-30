Reese Witherspoon Re-Wears Christian Louboutin Colankle Sandal

Reese Witherspoon wears Roland Mouret and Christian Louboutin alongside daughter Ava at the "Home Again" premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon dressed to impress at the premiere for her new movie “Home Again” in L.A. on Tuesday evening. She wore the same Christian Louboutin Colankle sandals she had worn to the premiere of the same rom-com in East Hampton, N.Y., last week, and brought a new, sophisticated touch to the look by pairing the shoes with a different dress.

Standing on a nearly 4-inch heel, the Colankle sandal is crafted in polished black leather and finished with asymmetric cross straps. Its ruffling detail creates a collar for the ankle, bringing an elegant flair to this shoe. The Colankle retails for $1,045.

For the L.A. premiere, Witherspoon opted for a red Roland Mouret dress with a curve-hugging form. Its intricate strap detailing at the top perfectly mimics the straps on the Louboutin heels, as if the two pieces were made for each other.

Joining Witherspoon on the red carpet, the star’s daughter Ava Phillippe also went for a strap sandal in black, hers with a bow detail at the ankle strap. It’s clear that the 17-year-old takes after her mother in the styling department — her dress of choice was also in Witherspoon’s style, as its black-and-white design evokes the scheme of the dress Witherspoon wore to last week’s “Home Again” premiere.

Witherspoon recreates her role as a mother in “Home Again,” as she plays a single mother who shakes things up by allowing three young men to move into her guesthouse. The film hits theaters on Sept. 8.

