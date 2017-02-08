Reese Witherspoon and Look-Alike Daughter Ava Phillippe Hit the ‘Big Little Lies’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon (right) with daughter Ava Phillippe at the premiere of "Big Little Lies" on Feb. 7. REX Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and her 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe (who looks a lot like her famous mom) hit the red carpet in style at the premiere of “Big Little Lies” in Los Angeles.

The HBO series stars Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. For the event, Witherspoon wore a short Elie Saab beaded dress and Christian Louboutin black pumps. Her daughter opted for a gold dress by the label Haney and coordinating gold ankle-strap pumps.

On her Instagram, Phillippe wrote, “So proud of my awesome mama and her passion for this project. It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are.”

Ava Phillippe (left) and Reese Witherspoon. REX Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon wearing an Elie Saab dress and Christian Louboutin pumps at the premiere of “Big Little Lies” on Feb. 7. REX Shutterstock

Ava Phillippe wearing a Haney dress and gold ankle-strap pumps. REX Shutterstock

Witherspoon’s co-star Shailene Woodley also wore a dress by Elie Saab, while Nicole Kidman wore Altuzarra, Zoe Kravitz opted for a Vera Wang dress and Sophia Webster heels, and Laura Dern wore a Vivienne Westwood dress and Jimmy Choo heels.

Left to right: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon. REX Shutterstock

“Big Little Lies” premieres on HBO on Feb. 19.

Want More?

Celebrity Statement Shoes: February 2017

Gigi Hadid Just Got Her Own Tommy Hilfiger Barbie Doll

Selena Gomez Hits the Airport in Shoes Worthy of the Red Carpet