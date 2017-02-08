Reese Witherspoon and Look-Alike Daughter Ava Phillippe Hit the ‘Big Little Lies’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon and her 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe (who looks a lot like her famous mom) hit the red carpet in style at the premiere of “Big Little Lies” in Los Angeles.
The HBO series stars Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern. For the event, Witherspoon wore a short Elie Saab beaded dress and Christian Louboutin black pumps. Her daughter opted for a gold dress by the label Haney and coordinating gold ankle-strap pumps.
On her Instagram, Phillippe wrote, “So proud of my awesome mama and her passion for this project. It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are.”
Witherspoon’s co-star Shailene Woodley also wore a dress by Elie Saab, while Nicole Kidman wore Altuzarra, Zoe Kravitz opted for a Vera Wang dress and Sophia Webster heels, and Laura Dern wore a Vivienne Westwood dress and Jimmy Choo heels.
“Big Little Lies” premieres on HBO on Feb. 19.
Want More?
Celebrity Statement Shoes: February 2017
Gigi Hadid Just Got Her Own Tommy Hilfiger Barbie Doll
Selena Gomez Hits the Airport in Shoes Worthy of the Red Carpet