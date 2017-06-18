All the Best Shoes on the Red Carpet at the Los Angeles Film Festival

View Slideshow Sofia Vergara at the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of 'The Female Brain' on June 17. REX Shutterstock

The Los Angeles Film Festival began on June 14 and will run through the 22nd. So far, stars like Sofia Vergara, Lake Bell and former “Dance Moms” star Maddie Ziegler have been spotted hitting the red carpet for various premieres at the festival this week.

The 14-year-old Ziegler made her movie debut in the film “The Song of Henry,” costarring Naomi Watts. The film premiered on Wednesday at the ArcLight Cinemas in Culver City, Calif. For the occasion, the starlet donned a pretty strapless red dress with matching red ankle-strap peep-toes, showing off lavender-painted toes.

Maddie Ziegler at the premiere of “The Song of Henry.” REX Shutterstock

On June 17, Lake Bell stepped out for the “Shot Caller” film premiere wearing a form-fitting bodysuit and navy pants, complete with multicolored peep-toe sandals. The 38-year-old actress gave birth earlier this month to her second child, a baby boy, with tattoo-artist husband Scott Campbell.

Meanwhile, stars Sofia Vergara and Whitney Cummings hit the red carpet at the premiere of “The Female Brain” on Saturday (June 17). The “Modern Family” actress wore a curve-hugging lacy yellow dress with sky-high nude platform pumps, while Cummings donned a navy dress with bell sleeves, paired with eye-catching navy pumps to match.

Sofia Vergara and Whitney Cummings. REX Shutterstock

For more stars on the red carpet at the Los Angeles Film Festival, check out the gallery.

