The Raciest Red Carpet Moments at the Cannes Film Festival Through the Years

While technically the Cannes Film Festival is about celebrating cinema, it’s undeniably about the fashion, too. The festival is known for it’s Old Hollywood glamour, but it has brought out its fair share of racy outfits on the red carpet.
Celebrities like Madonna, Sharon Stone and Cameron Diaz have made waves on the French Riviera with their risqué ensembles.
With that said, let’s take a look back at some of the raciest moments on the red carpet.
Just last year (2016) at the festival, Kendall Jenner stepped out in this revealing Roberto Cavalli gown. Paired with black sandals, slicked back hair and diamond drop earrings, the supermodel certainly stood out.
Kendall’s fellow Victoria’s Secret angel, Bella Hadid, also opted for a rather risqué dress last year. The model paired Giuseppe Zanotti sandals with a fire engine red Alexandre Vauthier gown with a slit stemming from her hip.
For more of the Cannes Film Festival’s raciest moments in past years, check out the gallery.
Want more?
Blake Lively’s Cannes Film Festival Wardrobe
Francesco Russo Unveils Exclusive Shoe For Cannes Film Festival
Louis Leeman And Erica Pelosini Share Cannes Film Festival Diary