The Raciest Red Carpet Moments at the Cannes Film Festival Through the Years

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid at amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes, France. REX Shutterstock

While technically the Cannes Film Festival is about celebrating cinema, it’s undeniably about the fashion, too. The festival is known for it’s Old Hollywood glamour, but it has brought out its fair share of racy outfits on the red carpet.

Celebrities like Madonna, Sharon Stone and Cameron Diaz have made waves on the French Riviera with their risqué ensembles.

With that said, let’s take a look back at some of the raciest moments on the red carpet.

Just last year (2016) at the festival, Kendall Jenner stepped out in this revealing Roberto Cavalli gown. Paired with black sandals, slicked back hair and diamond drop earrings, the supermodel certainly stood out.

Kendall Jenner at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. REX Shutterstock

Kendall’s fellow Victoria’s Secret angel, Bella Hadid, also opted for a rather risqué dress last year. The model paired Giuseppe Zanotti sandals with a fire engine red Alexandre Vauthier gown with a slit stemming from her hip.

Bella Hadid in Giuseppe Zanotti heels and an Alexandre Vauthier gown at the 2016 Cannes film festival. REX Shutterstock

For more of the Cannes Film Festival’s raciest moments in past years, check out the gallery.

