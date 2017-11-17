Happy 39th Birthday, Rachel McAdams: A Look Back at ‘Mean Girls’ Style

L-R: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in "Mean Girls." Rex Shutterstock

It’s been 13 years since “Mean Girls” debuted but the styles from the movie are still a hit. As Rachel McAdams celebrates her 39th birthday today, on Nov. 17, we look back at the shoes the actress and her castmates wore when she was only 25 years old in the role of queen bee Regina George.

Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried star in “Mean Girls.” Rex Shutterstock

McAdams stars in the coming of age comedy alongside Lindsay Lohan (Cadey Heron), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners) and Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith), who are known as the coolest clique in high school. Of course, the coolest clique must only wear the coolest clothes. Though the fashion trends were different back in 2004 than today, but some similarities remain.

Let’s start with Gretchen’s decision to wear platform flip-flops featuring blue floral embellishments with her retro miniskirt and coral cardigan during an after-school scene. While the shoe is not necessarily a popular style today, Wieners may have been well ahead of her time with her comfy fashion flip flops. Just last month, Balenciaga got in on the luxury comfort idea by sending sky-high crocs down the runway during its spring ’18 runway show in Paris.

Gretchen Wieners, played by Lacey Chabert, rocked platform flip-flops in “Mean Girls.” Rex Shutterstock

While Cady led the pack in a timeless black pump, her bestie Karen was also ahead of the trend curve with her footwear. Notice those metallic pink kitten heels she’s sporting in the same shot? Go figure that kitten heels are all the rage this season. An attendee was even spotted in the style during the Paris Fashion Week spring ’18 shows.

Barney’s New York editor Candace Marie wears pink metallic kitten heels at the Paris Fashion Week spring ’18 shows. Rex Shutterstock

As for Regina, it’s likely she would feel “personally victimized” if she was ever caught without her high heels. Scene after scene she clicks through the halls of high school in stilettos, like the black pumps she paired with a polka-dot miniskirt. Her sidekicks were right in line, as expected. While Gretchen and Karen opted for peep-toe sandals, Cady mirrored the pump memo.

The “Mean Girls” clique rocked high heels frequently in the movie. Rex Shutterstock

But it wasn’t all high-fashion all the time during the movie. Before Cady was officially initiated into Regina’s world, she and her friends were into casual outfits. Her buddies Damian and Janis sported sneakers while cutting class in a scene. There’s a good chance it was the most appropriate choice, anyway, in case they needed to run when they got caught.

Oh, to be young again.