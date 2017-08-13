This Is How ‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Are Flattering Their Feet in Chic Sandals

Season 12's "Bachelorette" Jojo Fletcher, left, and season 13 "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay. REX Shutterstock/ABC

Sole Society celebrated fall fashion on Friday in Los Angeles with a preview of upcoming styles and a luncheon hosted by stars of “The Bachelor” franchise Jojo Fletcher and Becca Tilley.

Guests included alums Lauren Bushnell, Amanda Stanton, Brittany Xavier, Amy Sugarman, Ashley Taconetti, Ali Grant, Marianna Hewitt, Sazan Hendrix, Morgan Parks and Tauni Dawson.

Jojo Fletcher wears Sole Society’s Montana sandals at a fall preview luncheon in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock

Fletcher, who was season 12’s “Bachelorette,” had on a floral-print one-piece teamed with Sole Society’s Montana sandals.

Sole Society’s Montana sandal. Courtesy of Sole Society

The Montana sandal features a thick halo strap with buckle around the ankle, a strap around the toebed and a 3-inch block heel. The shoes retail for $89.95 on solesociety.com.

Tilley and Xavier also completed their outfits with Montana sandals.

@therachlindsay in a @randirahm rose gold wrap dress. Shoes by @judithleiberny Earrings by @nanfusco Bracelets & rings by @thewoodsfinejewelry #makeup by @ginamo11 styling @krystine_couch A post shared by Cary Fetman (@caryfetman) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Meanwhile, season 13 of “The Bachelorette” concluded on Monday with Rachel Lindsay giving her final rose to Dr. Bryan Abasolo.

For the big moment, Lindsay wore a couture Randi Rahm Maxxy sequin dress embellished with beads and crystals that weighed 30 pounds and featured a thigh-high slit, where she was able to show off her Judith Leiber sandals.

Throughout the reality love-search series, Lindsay donned many dresses by Randi Rahm that she complemented with chic sandal styles.

Her stylist Cary Fetman shared some of Lindsay’s looks featured on the show and during media tours on Instagram, where she’s seen in other shoe styles by Judith Leiber, as well as Schutz and Sam Edelman.