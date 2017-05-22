New ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Swaps Sandals For Yeezys In NYC

The new season of “The Bachelorette” premieres Monday night on ABC at 9 p.m. ET, starring Rachel Lindsay, who appeared as a contestant on last season of “The Bachelor.”
The 32-year-old attorney and Dallas native made the press rounds on Monday ahead of the premiere, starting off the day at “Good Morning America,” where she chatted with hosts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer. Lindsay opted for a bright pink minidress and nude strappy sandals. Her look was bright and fun, but apparently her heels were not so comfortable.
After her appearance, Lindsay swapped the sandals for a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers that she seemingly didn’t have much time to put on. When she walked out of the studio the sneakers were on her feet like mules. Could this be a new Yeezy trend? Probably not, but we give Lindsay credit for staying true to her style and being practical.
Lindsay already revealed to Us Weekly that she’s engaged, which means that one of the men on her season is now her fiancé. Normally, the stars of the show keep this info mum, but Lindsay was excited to reveal . In a huge milestone for the show, Lindsay is the first African-American for the franchise.
She also attended the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night ahead of the big premiere.
