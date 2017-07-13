Queen Letizia Wore Impressively High Heels for Visit to Westminster Abbey

Queen Letizia at Westminster Abbey on July 13. REX Shutterstock

Queen Letizia of Spain is continuing to prove her sartorial knack during the Spanish royals’ trip to the U.K. this week.

After wearing a pale yellow dress and coat with nude Prada pumps, a Burberry wrap coat and a red off-the-shoulder gown in one day, Letizia kicked off the second full day of the trip in another chic look.

She and King Felipe VI visited Westminster Abbey, accompanied by Prince Harry, to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior there, as well as the tomb of Eleanor of Castile, a Spanish princess in the 13th century.

Although the day seemed to require a lot of walking, Letizia didn’t shy away from wearing super-high heels. She paired her floral Carolina Herrera skirt with a navy blue shirt by Felipe Varela and navy blue strappy patent sandals by one of her favored shoe brands, Magrit.

The shoes appeared to have a more-than-4-inch heel, maybe even close to 5 inches. But Letizia pulled off the look effortlessly. Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Letizia is keen on recycling favorite pieces in her wardrobe — she’s worn this outfit with various similar sandals several times before.

Queen Letizia paired her Carolina Herrera floral skirt, Felipe Varela shirt and high-heeled sandals by Magrit. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Letizia’s strappy sandals by Magrit. REX Shutterstock

Another look at Queen Letizia’s outfit. REX Shutterstock

Letizia wasn’t the only one who added a daring element to her outfit during the visit. At Wednesday evening’s state banquet, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress that had an uncharacteristically low-cut neckline, paired with royal family jewels and a tiara.

