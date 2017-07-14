Queen Letizia Wore a Famous Affordable British Brand for Final Day in U.K.

View Slideshow Queen Letizia in the U.K. on July 14. REX Shutterstock

On the Spanish royals’ final day of their three-day visit to the U.K., Queen Letizia of Spain chose to give a nod to iconic British fashion.

Letizia wore a dusty-rose voluminous skirt by high-street retailer Topshop, paired with a simple white wrap shirt and burgundy suede ankle-strap pumps by Lodi, a Spanish footwear brand. On Friday, the royals visited the Francis Crick Institute before heading to Oxford to visit the Weston Library. Outside, the Spanish queen greeted well-wishers, including a group of schoolchildren.

Queen Letizia wearing a Topshop skirt and Lodi burgundy suede pumps during the Spanish royals’ U.K. visit. REX Shutterstock

During her trip, Letizia wore nude Prada pumps and strappy sky-high sandals by Magrit. She also attended two banquets, and for both occasions she opted for off-the-shoulder modern dresses, the second of which was by Armani.

This was the first state visit for a Spanish royal since King Felipe VI’s father visited the U.K. 31 years ago. Letizia and the Duchess of Cambridge were both commoners before marrying into their respective royal families — and both women have brought a fashion-forward feel to their roles.

On Thursday night, Middleton followed in Letizia’s footsteps when she, too, wore shoes by Prada for an event at the Natural History Museum in London.

