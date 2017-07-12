Queen Letizia Chooses Prada Pumps for First Day of U.K. Visit

View Slideshow Queen Letizia at Horse Guards Parade on the first day of the Spanish royals' visit to the U.K. REX Shutterstock

All eyes are on Spanish royals King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are currently on a three-day visit to the U.K. — the first Spanish state visit there since Felipe’s father, Juan Carlos I, visited 31 years ago.

Queen Letizia is known for her fashion-forward style, so she’ll certainly be compared to the U.K.’s beloved Duchess of Cambridge during the trip. On Wednesday, Queen Letizia and King Felipe attended a formal welcoming at Horse Guards Parade in London. Letizia opted for a pale yellow dress and matching coat by her go-to designer Felipe Varela. She completed the look with a yellow fascinator, clutch and gloves and a pair of Prada nude pumps.

Letizia has often worn Prada’s pointed-toe pump style in black patent leather, but the nude fits well for the occasion.

Queen Letizia at Horse Guards Parade in London on July 12 wearing a Felipe Varela dress and coat with Prada nude pumps. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Letizia’s Prada nude pumps. REX Shutterstock

In the procession from Buckingham Palace, where the Spanish royals are staying, Letizia rode in a horse-drawn carriage with the Duke of Edinburgh, while Felipe arrived with Queen Elizabeth II. This will be one of the Duke of Edinburgh’s last formal engagements before he retires in August. As for her look, Queen Elizabeth II stood out in a fuchsia coat and her favored Anello & Davide horsebit loafers.

L-R: The Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI and Queen Elizabeth II. REX Shutterstock

As they departed Madrid on Tuesday, Letizia opted for a Hugo Boss top and skirt with snakeskin print pumps by another of her favorite brands, Magrit.

