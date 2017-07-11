Queen Letizia of Spain’s Best Shoe Looks

View Slideshow Queen Letizia of Spain REX Shutterstock

Queen Letizia of Spain and her husband, King Felipe VI, will touch down in the U.K. today for a three-day visit with the British royal family as well as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

While Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, is likely the best-known young, stylish female royal in the world, Letizia and other royal women such as Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Sofia of Sweden are rivaling Middleton with their own styles.

Letizia was thrust into the spotlight when she became engaged to Felipe, who was not king at the time. Like Middleton, Letizia had been a commoner — she was an international journalist and TV reporter — who’d been married once before when she met Felipe. The two married in 2004, and in 2014 Felipe became king when his father, Juan Carlos I, abdicated the throne.

Since joining the royal family, Letizia has proved that she’s got the style chops for the job of queen. Letizia often aims to wear brands from her own country. While Spanish-made shoes can be pricey because of their high quality, some of Letizia’s favorite brands won’t break the bank.

She most often favors Spanish brands Magrit and Lodi, both of which offer styles for several hundred dollars. Magrit even ships its shoes to the U.S. in seven days. Letizia often wears snakeskin print styles by Magrit and suede or patent styles by Lodi. In fact, as she and Felipe departed for the U.K. today, she wore snakeskin Magrit pumps with her ivory Hugo Boss ensemble.

Queen Letizia wearing a Hugo Boss top and skirt with Magrit pumps as she departs Madrid with King Felipe VI for a visit to the U.K. REX Shutterstock

American shoppers will likely recognize some of Letizia’s other favorite affordable brands, including Mango and Zara, both of which have stores in the U.S. The queen has recently favored a pair of red suede cut-out sandals by Mango that make her outfits pop. As for more high-end brands, Letizia most often favors Hugo Boss and Carolina Herrera. She also often wears pieces by Spanish designer Felipe Varela, who happens to have designed the dress Letizia wore to Prince William and Kate’s pre-wedding festivities in 2011.

This will be the first official visit from Spanish royals to the U.K. in 31 years. Felipe and Letizia will be staying at Buckingham Palace, where they’ll be formally greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. There will be a state dinner at the palace on Wednesday night that William, Kate and Prince Harry are expected to attend. The Spanish royals will also visit Westminster Abbey.

Click through the gallery to see more of Queen Letizia's best shoe looks.

