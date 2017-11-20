Seven Decades of Style: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Mark 70 Years of Marriage

View Slideshow Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have released official portraits to mark their 70th wedding anniversary. Rex Shutterstock

To celebrate seven decades of their marriage, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have released a new set of portraits of the couple in Windsor Castle.

Married on Nov. 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been the subject of worldwide attention throughout the last 70 years — as much for their style as for their positions in the British monarchy and as a bellwether for major historical events. This year, the queen celebrated the date by naming Philip a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in a private ceremony that stood out from both their wedding and the public ceremonies they organized for their 60th anniversary in 2007.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947. Rex Shutterstock

In the official portrait, Queen Elizabeth II is wearing a cream dress designed by her longtime dressmaker Angela Kelly and a gold and ruby brooch given to her by Prince Philip in 1966.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in 1959. Rex Shutterstock

But even after 70 years, the royal couple still retains its status as a style icon, often attracting worldwide media attention for their suits, regalia and hats.

See seven decades of the royal couple’s style moments in our gallery above.