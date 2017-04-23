Queen Elizabeth Turns 91 — And You’ll Never Guess How Much the Royals Spend on Socks

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 91st birthday. REX Shutterstock.

Queen Elizabeth II’s style is unmistakable — striking colors and a go-to silhouette that includes a hat, jacket, skirt and sensible shoes.

Today she celebrated her 91st birthday in Newbury, U.K. at a racecourse and maintained her classic look from head to toe. For more than 50 years, the monarch’s choice of footwear has been bespoke loafers by London shoemaker Anello & Davide. Her favorite silhouette features a chunky 2.25-inch heel with a raised insole. Some of her go-to shoe designs include loafers with horsebit ornaments.

Not much has been said of her socks, but Britain’s Daily Mirror reports that the monarch gets them from Corgi Hosiery, a brand that shares the same name of her beloved dog breed.

The luxury label, founded in 1892, took to Twitter and basked in the recent boost of attention. “Nice mention in the @DailyMirror today,” the official Twitter account wrote, sharing a link to the story.

Corgi Hosiery was awarded a Royal Warrant in 1989 by the Prince of Wales, and the company continues to supply him “and other members of the Royal family with socks and other knitted goods,” the brand’s website noted.

According to The Royal Warrant Holders Association, there are more than 800 Royal Warrant holders that comprise of individual craftspeople and large corporations such as Burberry and Hunter.

Royal Stewart Tartan Lightweight Cotton Socks; $35; Corgisocks.com. Courtesy of Corgi Hosiery.

Companies that are eligible must supply goods or services to the households of the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh or the Prince of Wales for at least “five years out of seven” in order to qualify for the “mark of recognition,” the association stated online.

Prince Charles has taken a tour of the company in the past.

Prince of Wales Hand Cable Men’s Luxury Socks; $209; Corgisocks.com. Courtesy of Corgi Hosiery.

Women’s socks start at around $22 a pair. The brand produces a line of “Royal Tartan” lightweight socks ($35) that are described on the e-commerce page as the “best known tartan of the Royal House of Stewart, and is also the personal tartan of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The “Prince of Wales Hand Cable Men’s Luxury Socks” pure cashmere style costs $209 for a pair.