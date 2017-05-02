Priyanka Chopra Leaves Her Massive Train Behind to Party With Nick Jonas at the Met Gala After-Party

Priyanka Chopra wearing Ralph Lauren Collection at the Met Gala. Splash News

Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren Collection dress was not messing around at the 2017 Met Gala last night (Monday, May 1). The trench coat gown — which she paired with statement earrings and platform round-toed sock boots — made waves on the iconic red carpet with it’s dramatic 10-foot train.

Priyanka Chopra wearing Ralph Lauren Collection at the Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

But for the after-party at 1Oak Nightclub in New York, the “Quantico” star opted to leave the massive train behind (presumably to dance), turning the gown into a mini dress, which showed off Chopra’s toned legs. The 34 year-old actress was spotted outside the party with Nick Jonas, who was also dressed in Ralph Lauren for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra wearing Ralph Lauren Collection at the Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

While there’s no confirmation that the two are dating, last night’s event certainly fueled some rumors between the stars. The “Jealous” singer, who is 10 years her junior, took to Instagram to post a slideshow of three pictures from the Gala, calling Chopra “lovely.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas outside the Met Gala after party. REX Shutterstock

Jonas isn’t exactly a stranger to dating older women — back in 2015 the crooner had a fling with 38-year old Kate Hudson.

Either way, the two sure make a good looking couple.

Want more?

35 Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2017 Met Gala

J. Lo and Behati Prinsloo Changed Into Comfy Shoes for Met Gala After-Parties

Lena Dunham, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and More Celebrities Wearing Boots on the Met Gala Red Carpet