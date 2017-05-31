Here’s What Priyanka Chopra Did After Being Trolled For Revealing Bare Legs Alongside India’s Prime Minister

Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu. Courtesy of Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is proud of her legs and isn’t going to let social media trolls slow down her confidence.

The Baywatch star posed with her mother Madhu Chopra on Instagram on Tuesday in Berlin — both women revealing their bare legs and big smiles. “Legs for days….” she captioned the photo, adding, “#Itsthegenes.”

Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

The photo shows Priyanka in a denim dress with sandals, and her mother in a black top with a mini skirt and ankle booties.

Support came in strong from her followers. Among the comments, a user wrote: “Love this response. Strong women stick together,” and another added “well done, we have legs! anyone who has a problem with that, it’s his problem.”

Ahead of the post, Priyanka felt the wrath of some Instagram trolls when she shared a photo of herself wearing a dress that cut at the knee alongside India’s prime minister Narendra Modi. Some of her critics argued that the outfit wasn’t modest enough to meet with the leader, deeming her bare legs in front of the man as a lack of respect.

Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

The image shows the “Quantico” actress with her legs crossed and hands folded at the knee; It was liked by 766,630 users.

“Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning.”