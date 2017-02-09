Priyanka Chopra Wears Christian Louboutin Stilettos In NYC Blizzard

Priyanka Chopra REX Shutterstock.

Priyanka Chopra didn’t let the snow storm in New York City stop her today. The “Quantico” star chose not to wear a pair of snow boots, but opted for some stilettos instead.

She was seen leaving a taping of “The View,” where she served a guest host, in a pair of Christian Louboutin black iridescent patent leather d’Orsay heels. She completed the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses, black pants and hooded jacket.

Priyanka Chopra wearing Christian Louboutin while out during an NYC snow storm. REX Shutterstock.

Chopra is known to rock a high heel. The actress attended the 2017 People’s Choice Awards last month wearing Casadei sandals. The year before, she also wore a pair of metallic shoes that had some height to the awards show, opting for Jimmy Choo.

Priyanka Chopra wears a Sally LaPointe pink fringe dress and Casadei sandals at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Priyanka Chopra wears a Vera Wang dress and Jimmy Choo heels at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

While today marks the first day of New York Fashion Week, it’s unclear if Chopra will be making her way to the front rows of any scheduled shows. But, the television star has some options with Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and Jeremy Scott kicking off tomorrow.

