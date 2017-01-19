Priyanka Chopra Mettalic Heels Were Made for Twirling on the Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra wears a Sally LaPointe pink fringe dress and Casadei sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Priyanka Chopra took a spin in her heels when she hit the red carpet on Wednesday at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

The “Quantico” actress demonstrated the movement of the fringe material on her pink Sally LaPointe dress while in a pair of metallic Casadei sandals. She had even more reasons to celebrate as a winner for the second year in a row in the Favorite Dramatic TV Actress category.

Detail of Priyanka Chopra’s Casadei sandals. REX Shutterstock

“Thank you to the people— this has been an incredible journey every single woman [nominated]…are the reason I joined television [and] being in the same category as them is so overwhelming,” she said. “Thank you to all of you who have accepted me and loved my show.”

The ABC drama returns for its second season on Jan. 23.

Priyanka Chopra wears a Vera Wang dress and Jimmy Choo heels at the 2016 People’s Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock.

If she’s looking for a threepeat at the 2018 award show, then silver might be her new favorite color for shoes. Last year the TV star won the same award in metallic Jimmy Choo Anouk heels and a Vera Wang dress.

Here are four things you should know about Priyanka:

1. She shares the same style cues as her BFF Meghan Markle — Prince Harry’s girlfriend. The actresses generally stick to pointed-toe or sandal profiles.

About last night. Thank you to my babe @priyankachopra for the best date night #Hamilton #NYC A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 11, 2016 at 7:48pm PDT

2. She’s a shoeholic and beams during fittings.

Best part about photo shoots…📷…the shoes!! #👠 A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 14, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

3. Her stylist is Cristina Ehrlich, who has clients in Laura Dern and Brie Lawson, among other A-list stars.

GILDED 🌟✨🌟✨🌟#CEloves #priyankachopra #ralphlauren #lorraineschwartz #goldenglobes A video posted by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

4. Priyanka’s starring in the forthcoming “Baywatch” spoof opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron. She was gifted with “Baywatch”-stamped keepsakes, including a pair of red flip-flops.