Kate Middleton Might Have Been Inspired by Princess Diana in These Sneakers

Kate Middleton (left) in 2017, and Princess Diana in 1997. REX Shutterstock

Followers of the British royal family will likely have heard of the “Kate Effect”: when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, wears a piece of clothing or accessory and it immediately sells out. It’s happened with countless dresses, coats, shoes and more thanks to her loyal following that loves her style.

In May, Italian sneaker brand Superga told Daily Mail that it has seen sales of its Cotu Classic sneaker double since Middleton had worn the style in white several times, including to host an event at Kensington Palace and to cheer on runners at the London Marathon.

Kate Middleton in Superga sneakers to host London Marathon runners at Kensington Palace in April. REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers at the London Marathon in April 2017. REX Shutterstock

“Superga has seen the sales figures for this style double since Kate has been stepping out wearing them repeatedly,” a Superga spokesman told the publication. “As they are Superga’s most popular style it’s practically impossible to sell out completely as they have plenty of stock of this particular white trainer.”

Kate Middleton wearing Superga sneakers in October 2016 on the royals’ trip to Canada. REX Shutterstock

Luckily, those that want to get their hands on a pair of Middleton’s favored kicks still can. But royal watchers will likely be even more delighted by the fact that Middleton may have gotten her sneaker inspiration from Princess Diana, mother of Middleton’s husband Prince William.

Photos of Diana show the princess visiting Angola in January 1997 wearing the same Superga sneakers in navy (the brand has been around since 1911.) Sadly, Diana’s trip to Angola came just a few months before she died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997. Diana paired her sneakers with blue jeans, a button down and a coordinating navy blazer — a look not unlike some that Middleton has worn.

Princess Diana wearing Superga sneakers during a visit to Angola in 1997. REX Shutterstock

Diana paired her jeans and light blue button down top with a navy blazer and coordinating navy Superga sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Another look at Diana’s Superga sneakers. REX Shutterstock

Perhaps Middleton will pass along her and Diana’s love for the sneakers to Middleton and Prince William’s 2-year-old daughter Charlotte.

