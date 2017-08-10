How Fendi, Tod’s & Giambattista Valli All Channeled Princess Diana for Fall

View Slideshow Princess Diana's mono-block style. REX

From pearls to queenly cardies*, we’ll soon all be doing it regal style for fall 2017. However, there was another, less obvious wave of royal inspo on the runways of Milan and Paris. Brands including Tod’s, Giambattista Valli and Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi all teamed bright-red ensembles with matching footwear and bags. The surprising source for this mono-blocking trend could well be the late Princess of Wales.

*See Altuzarra’s fall ’17 hiker boots and Prada’s mohair beaded concoction for further details.

Kendall Jenner backstage at Fendi fall 2017. REX

It’s 20 years since Princess Diana died and, the documentary that everyone’s talking about notwithstanding, her style is still insinuating itself into our contemporary wardrobes. The princess’ sartorial purple period was the 1980s, and she favored an all-over shade of red — a passion that extended well into the 1990s.

Princess Diana outside London’s Japanese embassy in 1986. REX

But the monotone shade wasn’t the only common denominator to translate into the current vogue. Note the kitten heels. At over 5-foot-8, she was the same height as Prince Charles, which goes some way in explaining her fondness for a kitten.

Click through the gallery to see more of her mono-block style.

