Shop Meghan Markle's Shoe Style

By / 1 hour ago
meghan markle shoe style View Slideshow
Meghan Markle at Elle's 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner last year.
REX Shutterstock

Based on looking at Meghan Markle’s Instagram, it’s clear that the “Suits” actress appreciates fashion, especially shoes. Markle, who is dating Prince Harry, often snaps photos of her shoe style — most recently posting a photo in which she was sporting a pair of the celeb-favorite Kitty flats from Charlotte Olympia.

We also know that the star is a fan of shoe designer Sarah Flint. Markle has been seen numerous times donning footwear by the designer, whose creations are popular among stars such as Blake Lively and Jessica Alba.

Last year in New York, Markle was seen wearing the young designer’s Emma pumps that feature a leopard print and block heel.

sarah flint meghan markle

Sarah Flint ‘Emma’ Pump, $750; orchardmile.com

At Elle‘s 6th Annual Women in Television Dinner last year, Markle sported Aquazzura’s strappy pointed Matilde pumps.

meghan markle aquazzura

Aquazzura Matilde Heels, $695; farfetch.com

When Markle isn’t wearing heels, she’s often seen donning flats such as these from Josefinas. Similar to her Charlotte Olympia flats, these feature cats, too.

Josefinas Chesire Cat flats.

Cheshire cat slippers, $355; josefinas.com

The 35-year-old actress, who has a home in Toronto and has now been spending time in England with Prince Harry, is no stranger to the cold. So it’s not uncommon to catch Markle wearing some super-cozy footwear, such as these stylish Kamik boots.

Meghan Markle wears Kamik Sienna Boots.

Kamik Sienna boots, $95.99; zappos.com

To shop more of Markle’s shoe style, check out the gallery.

View Slideshow

