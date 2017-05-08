Meghan Markle Looked Very Posh With Prince Harry for Polo Match Weekend Date — And Good Luck Kiss

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend day two of the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, Berkshire, England. REX Shutterstock.

To no one’s surprise, Meghan Markle looked chic when she stepped out on Sunday in a trench coat for another date with her boyfriend, Prince Harry.

It seems things are progressing smoothly for the lovebirds, as the occasion was a rare public outing for the couple — and it was sealed with a kiss.

Prince Harry was photographed smooching the “Suits” actress by a car when they attended the second day of the Audi Polo Challenge weekend in Ascot, Berkshire, England, where the royal took part in the series one day earlier, too.

During the match held on Saturday, Markle was sleek in a sleeveless black dress by Antonio Berardio’s resort 2017 collection teamed with a pair of matching peep-toe sandals that had tassel detail on ankle straps.

Markle wasn’t as well-prepared for the chilly temperature during the first match, as she had to cover up with a thin but chic white jacket draped over her shoulder.

The actress and the 32-year-old royal have been secretly dating since last year, according to People.

