Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Returns to Social Media With Petition, Shares ‘Piano’ Pumps

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. REX Shutterstock.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle has been a social media ghost for several weeks, but made a return to Twitter on Saturday for a good cause.

The “Suits” actress joined a roster of boldface names such as Lady Gaga, Charlize Theron and Blake Lively by signing a petition that urges world leaders to allow young girls the right to an education. “Yes! #bethechange,” she wrote on Twitter, along with retweeting One Campaign’s “Povertyissexist” letter.

Markle last interacted on the social media platform on Dec. 10 when she shared another empowering message for women.

Best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the USA network legal drama, Markle’s other passions involve running her online magazine The Tig, where she curates lifestyle content “for the discerning palate.”

On Friday, the editor-in-chief made an appearance on the website with her “Insider’s Guide to the West Village” — a hit list of her favorite spots in the trendy New York City neighborhood for dinning, shopping and entertainment.

Charlotte Olympia ’s black piano-themed pumps. Courtesy of Charlotte Olympia.

Among the gems, she shared a photo of Charlotte Olympia pumps that caught her eye in the window display at the former Geminola boutique.

The slip-on pumps incorporate satin twill-covered leather, piano key appliqué on the side and a 4.5-inch heel.

“Come here for everything eclectic and vintage,” she wrote. “My style is fairly minimalist, neutral, and monochromatic with classic silhouettes, but I do love to pop into Geminola to catch unique pieces.”

Some of her other favorite shoe brands include Sarah Flint, Reebok and Ugg.

Meghan Markle carrying her yoga mat and wearing Reebok sneakers in Toronto. Splash

The guide was previously published on the lifestyle website, but was shared again while Markle balances her increasingly busy work schedule and whirlwind romance. Markle is based in Toronto, where “Suits” is filmed (season 6 premieres on Jan. 25), but has been making several trips to England to visit her boyfriend, Prince Harry.

The 35-year-old TV star has been dating the royal heartthrob for months, and The Sun reports she was introduced on Tuesday to Kate Middleton, his sister-in-law, at Kensington Palace. Harry’s brother Prince William already met Markle in November — shortly after the couple began dating.