Prince George & Princess Charlotte Arrive in Poland in Adorable Style

It was no surprise when Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show when the royal family arrived in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday.

Soon-to-be 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Charlotte clung to their parents as the family exited a private plane for a five-day European tour. Prince George held tightly to dad Prince William’s hand and kicked around his Start-rite shoes as the family was greeted by well-wishers at the airport. The Duchess of Cambridge helped Princess Charlotte walk toward the exit of the plane before scooping her up and carrying her the rest of the way.

The duchess looked effortless in a white Alexander McQueen peplum dress and Gianvito Rossi blush suede pumps.

Princess Charlotte was dressed in a summery red and white floral dress paired with red Mary Janes. Prince George wore a checked shirt tucked into navy shorts, navy socks and his go-to Start-rite “John” navy laceups.

During their visit to Poland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Warsaw Rising Museum, visit a former concentration camp and take in a performance at the Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre. On Wednesday, they’ll head to Berlin, where they’ll meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and visit the Holocaust Museum.

Click through the gallery below to see more photos from the royal family’s arrival in Poland.

