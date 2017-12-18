Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Shoes Are on Point for the Royal Family Portrait

Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Rex Shutterstock

Prince George and Princess Charlotte — as usual — captured many hearts in their annual Christmas portrait.

On Monday, Kensington Palace released a photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two children for the royal family’s holiday card.

In the portrait, 4-year-old George is wearing Papouelli’s Barnie loafers in navy leather, while 2-year-old Charlotte is wearing what the brand confirmed is likely to be a pair of blue Doña Carmen Mary Janes. The four-unit family chose to coordinate their outfits — Middleton’s powder blue Catherine Walker suit with a Peter Pan collar matched William’s blue tie, George’s navy shorts and pale blue striped button-down shirt, and Charlotte’s floral dress and blue barrette.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte pose for their annual Christmas card. Rex Shutterstock

The photo, which was taken by official royal photographer Chris Jackson, is the image of the family that will appear on their 2017 Christmas card.

“Delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen to use this family portrait I shot as their Christmas card this year,” Jackson wrote after posting the family’s Christmas portrait on his Instagram account.

George and Charlotte frequently wear Papouelli and Doña Carmen shoes on official appearances with their parents. Middleton, who is pregnant with the royal couple’s third child, has started to show off the slightest baby bump on royal outings. It was announced this morning that Charlotte will be starting at Willcocks Nursery School near her home at Kensington Palace next month. George began at the exclusive Thomas’s Battersea prep school this year.