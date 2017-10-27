Kourtney Kardashian Designed This Dangerously Short Little Black Dress — And the Heels Too

View Slideshow Kourtney Kardashian celebrates the launch of her PrettyLittleThing collection. Rex Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian took decadent styles of the 1970s and amped things up — with flirty hemlines, faux furs, velvet, satin and sequins galore in a 40-piece collection that she co-designed with PrettyLittleThing. The new line debuted on Wednesday in Los Angeles, with Kourt dressed in a dangerously short LBD ($45) with strappy pumps ($55).

“My inspiration behind the collection was Studio 54, ’70s Cher vibes,” Kardashian said in a statement. “We wanted to do bright colors, like, add a little life to it with sequins and faux fur, and it’s turned out really amazing.”

Kourtney Kardashian wears a mini dress and strappy heels from her PrettyLittleThing collaboration. Rex Shutterstock

Satin and velvet jumpsuits, sexy mini dresses, embellished blazers, crop tops, flared trousers and four shoe styles are included in the collection.

Among the footwear, there’s a single-strap stiletto sandal in patent black, silver and fuchsia; a satin sock bootie, available in fuchsia and black, with diamante detail around the counter; as well as two sexy, strappy stilettos — one black patent pump and the other a croc-embossed black bootie.

The new line is available on prettylittlething.us.

Kourtney Kardashian x PrettyLittleThing. Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

“We’ve been working on this for a very long time and it’s been a fantastic journey,” said Umar Kamani, CEO. “We have brought her ideas and inspiration to life. I have always admired Kourtney and her style resonates so well with the PLT girl.”

Kardashian stepped out to celebrate the launch at Poppy nightclub, feted by her celebrity friends.

Christina Milian. Rex Shutterstock

Some of the guests included Teyana Taylor, “Vanderpump Rules” star La La Kent, E! personality Malika Haqq, rapper Chanel West Coast, and Diddy, who entertained the crowd with a medley of his hits.

PrettyLittleThing celebrated its launch in the U.S. last year in Los Angeles. The retailer carries dresses, footwear and accessories.

