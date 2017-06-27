The Obamas Nail Casual Vacation Style in Bali

Rex Shutterstock

Former president Barack Obama and his family made a casual style statement during their trip to a Bali temple today in Indonesia.

Michelle, Sasha and Malia wore yellow sarongs and sashes — the traditional attire for visiting holy places in Bali. Michelle sported white kicks, while Malia wore a pair of black Nikes. The former president paired his Asics sneakers with jeans and a white polo shirt.

The family in Bali, Indonesia today. Rex Shutterstock

The Obamas, who are enjoying a 10-day trip to Indonesia, were likely eager for a reunion with their daughter Malia, who has been interning in New York for the past several months. Sasha, meanwhile, just wrapped up her school year at Sidwell Friends in Washington, D.C.

The mother and daughter wore sarongs and sneakers in Indonesia. Rex Shutterstock

The Obamas have been making the most out of the past few months — and Michelle has let loose with her chic, casual style.

During a trip to Italy last month, the former first lady was spotted wearing a pink-and-white-striped one-shoulder top by Teija, white jeans and white double-strap white slides. On another outing, Michelle wore another top that showed off her shoulders — this time it was a white, billowy version with ties. She wore it with custom BCBG wide-leg green pants and another pair of slides.