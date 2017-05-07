Courtney Love and Susan Sarandon Had the Best Time on the Front Row at Prada’s Resort ’18 Show

View Slideshow Courtney Love at the Prada resort 2018 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Courtney Love, Susan Sarandon and Bianca Jagger were among the boldface names that had the best seats in the house today — the front row — for prime viewing of Prada’s resort 2018 collection in Milan.

The coveted spots also yielded opportunities for plenty of schmoozing. Such was the case for Courtney Love, who gabbed with Susan Sarandon and enjoyed a hearty laugh during their conversation.

Susan Sarandon, left, and Courtney Love at the Prada resort 2018 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Courtney Love at the Prada resort 2018 collection. REX Shutterstock.

For the occasion, Love had on a fuzzy teal cardigan that featured yellow embroidered floral motifs, a purple mini skirt, and she completed the look with dark stockings and a pair of purple peep-toe platform heels.

The rocker-actress had the time of her life in the Italian city. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glamorous selfie and praised the fashion house with heart symbol emojis, writing, “courtneylove Milano baby!! @prada #pradaresort18 #italy #milan #prada #risotto 💕💕💕”

L-R: Courtney Love, Italian artist Francesco Vezzoli and Susan Sarandon at the Prada resort 2018 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Valeria Golino, left, and Susan Sarandon at the Prada resort 2018 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Sarandon looked smart and chic with her ensemble, which included a black jacket draped over her shoulders, a white button-down top with red piping, black trousers and platform brogues.

Other famous faces included Bianca Jagger and Carine Roitfeld.

Bianca Jagger at the Prada resort 2018 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Milano baby!! @prada #pradaresort18 #italy #milan #prada #risotto 💕💕💕 A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on May 7, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

