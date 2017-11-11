The 2018 Pirelli Calendar Is An Inspiring Take on ‘Alice in Wonderland’

View Slideshow Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Naomi Campbell for the 2018 Pirelli Calendar. Tim Walker

For the 2018 Pirelli Calendar, British fashion photographer Tim Walker reimagined Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

The calendar, which consists of 28 shots, features an all-black cast. The big names include Naomi Campbell, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, RuPaul, Whoopi Goldberg and many more.

As Alice, model Duckie Thot paired Marc Jacobs platforms with sheer blue socks. The queen’s beheaders, Combs and Campbell, both wore monochromatic ensembles, complete with combat boots for Diddy and sky-high pumps for the supermodel.

Thando Hopa and Whoopi Goldberg. Tim Walker

”Alice has been told so many times”, Walker said in a statement, “and I think I wanted to go back to the genesis of the imagination behind Lewis Carroll so that you could tell it from the very beginning again. I wanted to find a different and original angle.”

South Sudanese-Australian model Duckie Thot wearing Gucci platforms as Alice. Tim Walker

Walker collaborated with two other artists to make the calendar come to life — Shona Heath, one of Britain’s leading creative directors and set designers, and British Vogue’s first black and male editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

Enninful, who styled this years elaborate costumes, said: “It is very important that the story of Alice be told to a new generation.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Naomi Campbell. Tim Walker

He continued, “To see a black Alice today means children of all races can embrace the idea of diversity from a very young age and also acknowledge that beauty comes in all colors.”

