Pippa Middleton Wears Sheer Lace Dress With Suede Pumps at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on day three. REX Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton made her 2017 Wimbledon debut with brother James on Wednesday for fellow U.K. native Andy Murray’s match against Germany’s Dustin Brown. While her older sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the first day of the tennis tournament, the newlywed went for a pale pink dress courtesy of Self-Portrait that featured the label’s signature guipure lace design.

Middleton accessorized with classic oversized square frames, a grey suede clutch and matching pointed pumps for Murray’s second match. Meanwhile, her younger brother donned a a crisp blue suit, black suede lace-up shoes and round sunglasses. The siblings seemed to be having a lovely time mingling in the Royal Box for day three of the Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Pippa and James Middleton arrive at Wimbledon on July 5. REX Shutterstock

This comes on the heels of Pippa’s appearance at a friend’s nuptials in Ireland over the weekend with new husband James Matthews, where the 33-year-old appeared to be wearing the same gray suede pumps.

Stay tuned for more royal coverage at Wimbledon.

