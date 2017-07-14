Pippa Middleton Wore a Quintessential Wimbledon Outfit

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at Wimbledon. Splash

Panama hats are a typical style statement courtside at Wimbledon, and Pippa Middleton joined in on the look on Friday.

She arrived with new husband James Matthews and opted for a classic Panama hat paired with a chic cream Isabel Marant fluttery dress. She completed the look with beige suede wedge sandals that featured a jute rope trim.

Pippa Middleton wearing an Isabel Marant dress and suede sandals with a jute rope trim at Wimbledon with husband James Matthews. Splash

A closer look at Middleton’s sandals. REX Shutterstock

This is Middleton’s third appearance at this year’s Wimbledon tournament. While we don’t know what brand these wedges are, we do know that earlier this week she wore affordable white Hush Puppies sandals that featured a wood block heel. She also wore a Self-Portrait dress and Emmy London gray suede pumps.

Pippa Middleton arrived at Wimbledon wearing an off-the-shoulder dress with tie details and block-heel sandals. Splash

Pippa and James Middleton arrive at Wimbledon on July 4. REX Shutterstock

This was just one of the few times Middleton has stepped out with Matthews since their May 20 wedding. Tennis star Roger Federer, who will play in the Wimbledon finals on Sunday, was a guest at their wedding.

