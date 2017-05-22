Shop the Shoes Princess Charlotte Wore at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

This past weekend (Saturday, May 20) Pippa Middleton and James Matthews got married in style — right down to Middleton’s tiny bridesmaids.
While the younger sister of Kate Middleton wore a custom-made gown designed by Giles Deacon with Manolo Blahnik heels, her bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, wore custom-made off-white dresses with puffy sleeves and pale pink sashes for the nuptials.
To complete their look, all wore dusty pink Mary Janes from Papouelli in London, as well as white flower crowns.
Bridesmaids included niece, Prince Charlotte, 2, and fellow children Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French and Avia Horner, who is in similar age to Charlotte and is the daughter of Lady Emily Compton, former social editor of ‘Tatler,’ and Edward Horner, a friend of the groom.
Middleton, 33, and Matthews, 41, said ‘I do’ at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, and from there, a reception was held at her parents’ home in nearby Bucklebury.
To shop Pippa’s bridesmaid’s classic Mary Janes, check out the link below.
Papouelli ‘Angelica Grosgrain’ mary janes, £69; papouelli.com
