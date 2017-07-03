Pippa Middleton Embraces Large Floral Embellishments With Suede Shoes at Wedding

Pippa Middleton walks with new husband James Matthews. Splash News

Over the weekend, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attended their second wedding this summer since their own nuptials on May 20.

The newlywed younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted on Saturday at the wedding of longtime friend Camilla Campion-Awwad in County Cork in Ireland with Matthews sporting a sleepless knee-length jade green dress with a single floral detailing from Alice Archer, and gray suede pumps to match a gray and black floral fascinator.

#PippaMiddleton and her husband James Matthews attended the society wedding of Camilla Campion-Howard and Oliver Jenkinson at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Glengarriff, West Cork, Ireland (Photo: Provision) via Mirror Online A post shared by Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

During the day, the couple was photographed taking a stroll through a village outside the Eccles Hotel, where they were staying for the weekend. For the leisurely walk, Middleton wore a simple white blouse with a brown suede jacket over top, matching tan loafers, and black jeans.

