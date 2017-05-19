What We Know About Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

View Slideshow Pippa Middleton. REX Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will marry fiancé James Matthews on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know:

The Ceremony

Pippa, 33, and Matthews, 41, will tie the knot in a ceremony at St. Mark’s church in the Middleton family’s hometown of Bucklebury, England.

The Party

There will then be a cocktail reception and formal dinner at the Middleton family estate, where a glass enclosure has been built on the property in order to ensure guests can enjoy the evening outside, rain or shine. According to Daily Mail, the reception will be Scottish-themed. What’s the connection? Matthews’ father owns a castle in the Scottish Highlands, and Pippa attended Edinburgh University there.

This photo shows a glass enclosure that has been built on the Middleton family’s property for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding on May 20. Splash

The Guests

Pippa’s sister, Kate, will of course be in attendance. However, while Pippa served as Kate’s maid of honor at her wedding to Prince William in 2011, Kate will reportedly be Pippa’s matron of honor since maid of honors are traditionally unmarried women. Also in attendance will be Prince William, his and Kate’s young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (who will be page boy and flower girl) and Prince Harry and his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle. Matthews’ brother Spencer, who stars on the U.K. show “Made in Chelsea” will also be there, along with Pippa and Kate’s brother, James. The families, including the bride and groom’s parents, were spotted in Bucklebury on Friday apparently for a wedding rehearsal.

Kate and Pippa Middleton in Alexander McQueen at Kate’s wedding to Prince William in 2011. REX Shutterstock

The Wedding Dress

Rumors point to British designer Giles Deacon as the mastermind behind Pippa’s wedding dress. He was reportedly seen visiting Middleton’s home late last year. We could also see Pippa change into a different look for the reception, since she has reportedly asked guests to bring a change of clothes for the reception following the church ceremony.

Kate’s Outfit

There has been little intel as to what the Duchess of Cambridge will wear to celebrate her sister’s wedding, but it will likely be something more demure so she doesn’t take attention away from her sister. Footwear News shared top picks for what she should wear, including styles by L.K. Bennett and Gianvito Rossi.

Meghan’s Outfit

Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, arrived in London this week, and she was spotted on Friday looking casual for a spa appointment before the wedding. There’s no word on what she’ll wear to the wedding, but FN also made some picks for the actress.

The Cost

There’s been lots of speculation on the cost of this extravagant affair, which many are calling the society wedding of the year. According to reports, the glass enclosure on the Middleton family’s property cost more than $130,000 alone.

According to U.K. wedding planning website Bridebook, the entire wedding will cost more than $300,000. They also estimated that catering will be more than $90,000 to feed several hundred guests and that there will be more than 230 bottles of champagne ringing in at more than $12,000. Her dress, most certainly a custom creation, could cost more than $13,000. Other costs include floral arrangements, photography, outfits for bridesmaids, the rings (reportedly from Cartier), hair, makeup, entertainment and more. Needless to say, this will be a costly affair.

Stay tuned for FN’s coverage of Pippa’s big day.

