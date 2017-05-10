Pippa Middleton’s Wedding: Shoes She Could Wear on Her Big Day

View Slideshow Pippa Middleton REX Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate Middleton — you know, the Duchess of Cambridge — is set to marry James Matthews on May 20.

There’s been no confirmation of what Middleton will wear, but according to The Telegraph, designer Giles Deacon is rumored to be the designer, after he was spotted leaving her home. Sister Kate wore an Alexander McQueen gown and shoes when she married Prince William in 2011.

While Deacon doesn’t offer shoes, we’re offering up 10 footwear options for Middleton on her big day.

She could err on the more conservative side in a simple satin sandal by Paul Andrew or a lace pump by Kate Spade.

Paul Andrew sandal, $750; luisaviaroma.com

Middleton could also opt for another wedding favorite: Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi pump, with a bit of sparkle.

Manolo Blahnik pump, $998; harrods.com

Nicholas Kirkwood’s white sandal has pearl detail for a little something special.

Nicholas Kirkwood sandal, $795; farfetch.com

If she wants something with a bit more detail, she could opt for Ralph & Russo’s Eden pump, with metal vine detailing on the heel. Ralph & Russo could also be an option for her gown, given that it’s a British label.

Ralph & Russo pump, $1,900; ralphandrusso.com

There’s no word on what Kate Middleton will wear, either. Her and William’s kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will reportedly also be in the wedding, to be held at St. Mark’s church in the Middleton family’s home village of Buckleberry. A reception will be held at the family’s home.

Click through the gallery to see more of FN’s top wedding-shoe picks for Pippa Middleton.

