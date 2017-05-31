Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Shoes Cost More Than $2,500

View Slideshow Pippa Middleton wearing a Giles Deacon dress at her wedding to James Matthews on May 20. REX Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews spared no expense when it came to their May 20 nuptials.

The couple’s wedding, held in St. Mark’s church in Middleton’s hometown of Bucklebury, England, followed by a reception at the Middleton family’s home, cost nearly $1 million, according to U.K. wedding planning site Bridebook.

The glass enclosure built on the Middleton property to host guests including Prince William, Prince Harry and her sister, Kate Middleton, cost more than $386,000 alone. Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress was highly anticipated — she wore a custom lace creation by designer Giles Deacon that Bridebook estimates would have cost more than $49,000.

As for her shoes, we barely got a glimpse, but we know she wore a pair of custom Manolo Blahnik ivory satin pumps with pearl detailing that Bridebook estimates cost about $2,500. Just the point of her shoes peeked out from her gown as she and Matthews walked toward the church.

Pippa Middleton, with James Matthews, wearing a Giles Deacon dress that hid her Manolo Blahnik heels. REX Shutterstock

A glimpse of Pippa Middleton’s Manolo Blahnik ivory satin pumps. REX Shutterstock

In its 2017 Wedding Report, Bridebook found that the average bride in the U.K. spends about $1,700 on her dress and accessories combined. Middleton, meanwhile, spent nearly $60,000 on her dress and accessories (including a tiara), and she reportedly changed into a second dress for the reception that cost more than $7,730.

Pippa Middleton arrives at St. Mark’s church for her wedding on May 20 wearing a Giles Deacon gown. REX Shutterstock

As for Matthews, his bespoke tailor-made tailcoat, waistcoat and trousers were estimated at about $5,670, and his Edward Green shoes cost about $1,160.

The cost of Middleton and Matthews’ wedding doesn’t even come close to the cost of Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William in 2011, which reportedly cost $34 million, most of which was dedicated to tight security for the event, which was watched around the world.

