Elegant Hats & Heels Were the Big Style Statements at Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

View Slideshow Guests make their way to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding ceremony in whimsical hats and high heels on May 20. REX Shutterstock.

To no one’s surprise, all eyes were on Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding on Saturday, where her brother-in-law Prince William and his brother Prince Harry were among the guests.

And festive fashion statements with hats, heels and chic attire were abound among the attendees, who were photographed on their way to St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England.

The bride’s sister, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and their mother, Carole Middleton, matched in all-pink ensembles.

Kate had on a pink bell sleeve crepe dress with Gianvito Rossi’s 105 praline pumps; she accessorized with a small hat perched on the side of her had. Carole had on a coat dress with similar heels, and she accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat.

Some of the other guests complemented their footwear and outfits with hats that incorporated ladylike design elements such as ribbons, veils, bows and feathers.

Pump silhouettes in neutral and pastel colors dominated at the ceremony, with some guests opting for sandals, wedges, flats, block heels and peep-toe styles.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton wears a wedding dress by Giles Deacon Couture and Manolo Blahnik pumps at St. Mark’s Church, Englefield, U.K. REX Shutterstock.

