Pippa Middleton’s Romantic Lace Wedding Dress Was Made Just for the Occasion

Pippa Middleton looked ethereal today for her wedding at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England.
For the special occasion, the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge said her “I Dos” to financier James Matthews in a bespoke white lace gown by Giles Deacon.
The romantic dress featured a high neck, cap sleeves, corseted bodice and open back.
Meanwhile, sister Kate Middleton opted for head-to-toe pink. The mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte spent her time minding the children who were included in the wedding party as pageboys and bridesmaids.
Kate had on a bell sleeve crepe dress with a matching hat. She teamed the look with a chic pair of heels that she has donned on other formal occasions — Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito 105 praline pumps.
The luxury label’s shoe style features a pointed-toe profile and suede upper on a 4-inch heel. The shoes retail for $675 in different colors on Mytheresa.com and Barneys.com.
Other guests included tennis star Roger Federer, and Prince Harry, whose girlfriend, “Suits” actress Meghan Markle, was not photographed alongside him at the church, but was reportedly invited to the ceremony.
Pippa announced her engagement to the financier last year in July.
