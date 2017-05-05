Pippa Middleton Teamed Her Ladylike Dress With Eye-Catching Sandals on Date Night With Fiance

Pippa Middleton. REX Shutterstock.

Pippa Middleton was beaming in blue today on her latest outing — and with the massive ring she sported, there’s little to wonder why.

The sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, looked radiant just a few weeks before her wedding day in an ensemble that was chic from head to toe.

Pippa photographed today. Replikaters, do you like her outfit? #pippamiddleton #replikate A post shared by Janelle Nash (@royalreplikate) on May 4, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

She made her way to join her fiance James Matthews at the ParaSnowBall fundraiser in London wearing a slate blue Erdem embellished organza-cloqué dress with matching sandals.

Erdem’s resort 2017 dress featured crystal floral motifs at the neckline and hips, and a tiered ruffled hemline. The sleeveless silhouette highlighted her toned arms.

Pippa Middleton, with her fiance James Matthews, wears Aquatalia’s “Rumbah” boots; $525; Aquatalia.com. REX Shutterstock.

She added an edgy touch to the ladylike look with a pair of artsy caged sandals that featured jagged material black piping.

While Kate often covers up her pedi in pumps, Pippa isn’t shy about stepping out in sandal styles. In fact, she has a pair of strappy Ash wedge sandals that she’s been rocking since 2013.

Pippa announced her engagement to the financier last year in July. She will walk down the aisle on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England.

July 2016: Pippa Middleton was spotted in Ash wedges. REX Shutterstock.

