Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Make First Public Appearance As Newlyweds At Friends Wedding In Sweden

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at Jons Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad wedding in Stockholm, Sweden on June 10. REX Shutterstock

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews made their first public appearance since their nuptials in May to attend a friend’s wedding in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 10. Holding hands and smiling, the couple, who have been honeymooning in Australia, were dressed to the nines for the occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, 33, donned a beautiful black, white and floral silk ‘Kenzie’ gown from Erdem for the wedding of her friend, entrepreneur Jöns Bartholdson, who married Anna Ridderstad. Next to her, Matthews looked dapper in a black tux and black patent shoes, complete with a white bow tie.

The lavish “white-tie” society wedding took place at Stockholm’s Oscar Church, and from there, guests took a steamboat to Villa Pauli, a grand villa, for the reception. According to the Swedish press, about 190 guests were in attendance to help the couple celebrate their big day.

