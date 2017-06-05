Pippa Middleton’s Chic Honeymoon Sandals Are Now On Sale

View Slideshow Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews. REX Shutterstock

Just like her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton knows the joys of good fashion at a bargain.

While on her honeymoon tour of Australia with husband James Matthews on Sunday in Darwin, Middleton boarded a flight to Perth looking chic in versatile summer sandals that are currently on sale.

French Sole ’s Glastonbury Gladiator sandals; £66; frenchsole.com. Courtesy of French Sole

Middleton teamed Zara’s graphic print shirt-dress with tan sandals by French Sole. The label’s Glastonbury Gladiators feature calfskin tan leather with gold stud detail, a soft toe-post and cutouts around the upper for breathability.

The shoes originally retailed for around $140 (£110), but now they’re on sale for around $85 (£66) on frenchsole.com.

Pippa and James touch down in Darwin. She is carrying her Sensi Studio bag. #pippamiddleton #replikate #pippa #pippamatthews #jamesandpippa A post shared by Valerie (@_ladyvalerie_) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Middleton complemented the outfit’s tan and rustic hues with accessories in similar colors, including Persol sunglasses ($157) and a Sensei Studios straw tote that retailed for $320 but is now available for $192 on net-a-porter.com.

Throughout the whirlwind trip that launched last week, Middleton was spotted in a pair of black espadrilles when she arrived in Darwin, and sneakers by Hoka One One for a morning jog.

The newlyweds married on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England. Guests included the bride’s sister Kate Middleton and her brother-in-law, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry.

Middleton walked down the aisle in a customized white lace gown by Giles Deacon and Manolo Blahnik pumps in an ivory satin with bespoke pearl detailing.

Click through the gallery to see Middleton’s romantic wedding dress and the guests who arrived in style.