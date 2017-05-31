Pippa Middleton Chic in Stripes and Espadrilles on Her Australian Honeymoon With James Matthews

View Slideshow Pippa Middleton waves as she and James Matthews walk in Sydney Harbor during their honeymoon. REX Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton hasn’t been spotted since her lavish May 20 wedding to James Matthews in England — until now.

For their honeymoon, the couple jetted off to islands in French Polynesia but today emerged in Australia, where they’re back to their adventurous ways. The two were seen scaling the Sydney Harbor Bridge, an activity that is certainly not for the faint of heart. The couple love to do intense sports such as skiing and bike races.

Pippa Middleton scales the Sydney Harbor Bridge during her honeymoon with James Matthews. Splash

Before that, they were spotted boarding a sea taxi, and Middleton looked chic for the occasion. She opted for a Kate Spade black and white striped dress that tied at the neck and featured billowy shoulders. She paired it with black espadrille wedges that feature a classic espadrille jute rope wedge with a black canvas upper and black ankle ties.

At one point she was seen wearing the look with a black cropped jacket. She completed her outfit with a small black handbag and a pair of Persol sunglasses. Matthews was casual in jeans, a white button-down shirt under a sweater and black loafers.

Pippa Middleton paired her striped Kate Spade dress with black espadrilles. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Middleton’s black espadrilles. REX Shutterstock

There was lots of anticipation surrounding the couple’s wedding ceremony, which was held at St. Mark’s church in Middleton’s home town of Bucklebury, England, followed by a lavish reception under a glass enclosure at the Middleton family’s estate. Middeleton wore a custom gown by Giles Deacon and a pair of custom Manolo Blahnik heels. Meanwhile, her sister, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, opted for an Alexander McQueen dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Middleton’s honeymoon style.

