Pippa Middleton’s Honeymoon Workout in Australia Included These $130 Running Shoes

Even on their honeymoon, newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are keeping up with their fitness routines.

The lovebirds kicked off their Wednesday morning with a nearly 3-mile run in Sydney — though it’s child’s play for the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, who cycled 3,000 miles for charity in 2014’s Race Across America, and last year climbed 33 miles in the Swiss Alps for another charity initiative.

It’s safe to say Middleton is wise about her footwear choices, and for her honeymoon workout she opted for a pair of sneakers built for performance.

Middleton broke a sweat in Hoka One One’s all-terrain Challenger ATR 3 running shoes that incorporate an oversized EVA midsole, which provides lightweight cushioning; a supportive fit around the midfoot that enhances comfort; and a breathable upper.

The sneakers retail for $130 on hokaoneone.com.

She completed her look with a Peak Performance pink T-shirt, black leggings and a Nike hat.

On Wednesday, Middleton had on a pair of black espadrilles when she arrived in Darwin, Australia.

Middleton and Matthews married on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England. Guests included the bride’s sister Kate Middleton and her brother-in-law, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry.

For the walk down the aisle, Middleton wore a bespoke white lace gown by Giles Deacon and Manolo Blahnik pumps in an ivory satin with bespoke pearl detailing.

