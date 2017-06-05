Pippa Middleton Brought Only a Few Pairs of Shoes on Her Honeymoon — But These Are Her Favorite

View Slideshow Pippa Middleton waves as she and James Matthews walk in Sydney Harbor during their honeymoon. REX Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton is proving less is more when it comes to packing for a honeymoon.

Middleton and new husband James Matthews have been jetting around Australia after spending time in the French Polynesian islands. The couple left for the trip right after their May 20 wedding in England, which means that they’ve been away for more than two weeks.

While one would think such a long trip would require bringing a ton of clothes, accessories and shoes, Middleton seemingly has done otherwise — and it’s working. Middleton, the younger sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has worn a pair of black wedge espadrilles many times throughout the trip. She was also spotted over the weekend in a pair of flat sandals by French Sole and Hoka One One running shoes.

Middleton apparently has no qualms about wearing the same pair of shoes many times. She’s been seen wearing the espadrilles on at least three occasions during the trip. The shoes appear to be comfortable, given that she’s worn them for the couple’s flights to several destinations in Australia.

Most recently, she paired the shoes with a $495 Maje shirtdress as she and Matthews caught a flight out of Perth. The couple reportedly flew to Learmonth, Australia, near Exmouth where they are staying near the Ningaloo Reef that’s famous for its whale sharks.

Australian channel 9News caught up with the couple and asked how their honeymoon has been.

“We’re having a wonderful time, thank you,” Middleton told the cameras.

