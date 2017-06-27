Pippa Middleton Wore Those Honeymoon Espadrilles Again — and They’re Under $50

Pippa Middleton walks with new husband James Matthews.
Now that Pippa Middleton’s honeymoon is over, she has access to her entire wardrobe again — but even back in London, she’s still wearing the same pair of Toni Pons espadrilles.

Middleton stepped out for a stroll yesterday wearing a black and cream floral print Sandro dress. The 33-year-old accessorized with a Kate Spade tote, a pair of Max Mara sunglasses and the same stylish shoes.

Middleton has been showing the versatility of these summer shoes. On honeymoon in Australia, she wore them with a black and white striped Kate Spade dress, and she dressed them down later in the trip, pairing them with a white blouse and jeans.

For those looking to replicate Middleton’s effortless style, the classic shoes are available online for under $50.

Pippa Middleton, espadrilles

Valencia by Toni Pons, 42€ ($47.54), espadrillesbarcelona.com

