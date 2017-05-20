Kate Middleton Keeps the Kids in Line in 4-Inch Pumps at Pippa’s Wedding

View Slideshow Kate Middleton (center) and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's wedding. REX Shutterstock.

While the bride’s dress is the must-see moment of many weddings, sometimes the children make an impression, too.

Such was the case at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding today at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, where her sister Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, stepped out in style.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wears a blush pink dress with matching Gianvito Rossi pumps at her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding. REX Shutterstock.

Princess Charlotte, 2, and Prince George, 3, were included in their aunt’s wedding party — with Charlotte performing bridesmaid duties and George acting as a pageboy.

The flower girls had on cream-colored ruffled cap-sleeved dresses that featured a bow sash teamed with beige Mary Jane shoes. George had on lace-up taupe shoes teamed with long white socks, green trousers and a white button-down shirt.

Princess Charlotte wears a cream dress with Mary Janes at Pippa Middleton’s wedding. REX Shutterstock.

Prince George, left, and Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton’s wedding. REX Shutterstock.

Kate helped keep the children in line and on-task — she was seen flashing a “hush” sign with her finger over her lips when they were near the church doors.

The wife of Prince William had on a pink bell sleeve crepe dress with Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito 105 praline pumps.

The footwear features a pointed-toe silhouette and suede upper on a 4-inch heel. The shoes retail for $675 on Mytheresa.com.

Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps. Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi.

