Pippa Middleton and Her Mom Matched in Summer Dresses and Block-Heel Sandals at Wimbledon

Carole Middleton (L) and Pippa Middleton arrive at Wimbledon on July 10. REX Shutterstock/Splash

Pippa Middleton looked super-chic when she attended Wimbledon last week. She opted for a sheer lace dress by Self-Portrait and gray suede pumps by Emmy London.

This week, she’s back to take in more tennis matches, but she changed up her look. This time, she paired a mint-colored off-the-shoulder dress with a white clutch, oversized sunglasses and white sandals that featured a wood block heel.

Meanwhile, Pippa’s mom, Carole, also attended matches at Wimbledon in London today, and she wore a similarly summery look. She opted for a floral swingy dress with nude block-heel sandals, coordinating perfectly with her daughter. Pippa and her sister, Kate, and now their mom have all proved they have a knack for finding stylish yet always practical shoes.

Pippa Middleton kept her accessories simple as she arrived at Wimbledon on July 10. Splash

Pippa Middleton arrived at Wimbledon wearing a off-the-shoulder dress with tie details and block-heel sandals. Splash

A closer look at Pippa Middleton’s white sandals with a wood block heel. Splash

Carole Middleton arrives at Wimbledon on July 10 wearing a floral dress and block-heel sandals. REX Shutterstock

Last week, Kate Middleton wore a black and white polka dot dress by Dolce & Gabbana and black ankle-strap sandals with — you guessed it — a block heel.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon on July 3. REX Shutterstock

