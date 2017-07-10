Pippa Middleton and Her Mom Matched in Summer Dresses and Block-Heel Sandals at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton looked super-chic when she attended Wimbledon last week. She opted for a sheer lace dress by Self-Portrait and gray suede pumps by Emmy London.
This week, she’s back to take in more tennis matches, but she changed up her look. This time, she paired a mint-colored off-the-shoulder dress with a white clutch, oversized sunglasses and white sandals that featured a wood block heel.
Meanwhile, Pippa’s mom, Carole, also attended matches at Wimbledon in London today, and she wore a similarly summery look. She opted for a floral swingy dress with nude block-heel sandals, coordinating perfectly with her daughter. Pippa and her sister, Kate, and now their mom have all proved they have a knack for finding stylish yet always practical shoes.
Last week, Kate Middleton wore a black and white polka dot dress by Dolce & Gabbana and black ankle-strap sandals with — you guessed it — a block heel.
