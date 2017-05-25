Former ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Hits the Runway With Paris Hilton for Philipp Plein’s Resort 2018 Show

Paris Hilton poses with Jeremy Meeks at Philipp Plein's resort 2018 show at the Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Life is like fairy tale for Jeremy Meeks, who in 2014 became an Internet heartthrob after his mugshot stemming from an arrest went viral. Twitterverse named him: “Hot felony” and “prison bae.”

Now a successful male model, he walked in Philipp Plein’s resort 2018 presentation at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Instead of a pair of glass slippers, he strutted down the catwalk in white high-top sneakers.

MY FASHION GOD MOTHER @carineroitfeld @philippplein78 A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on May 23, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

“MY FASHION GOD MOTHER,” Meeks captioned an Instagram photo of himself cradling Carine Roitfeld, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, in his arms.

Plein tapped Meeks for his New York Fashion Week show in February, where he first met Roitfeld. “It was great meeting you and your team @carineroitfeld I so look forward to seeing you soon,” he captioned a photo on Instagram at the time. Kylie Jenner and Madonna sat in the front row.

“Thank you Philipp Plein for an amazing show and Cannes experience !!!” Meeks added in another photo where he’s seen on the runway.

Meeks posed for photos with Paris Hilton, who held court alongside her boyfriend, “The Leftovers” actor Jordan Barrett, and other celebrity guests at Plein’s show. Among them, Sofia Richie, Eva Longoria and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In February 2015, nearly a year before hitting the runway, Meeks was handed down a 27-month sentence on charges related to unlawful possession of firearms, according to The Washington Post.

Meeks found Internet fame on June 18, 2014, after his arrest in Stockton, Calif., during a gang sweep. His mugshot went viral, and netizens swooned over his blue eyes and chiseled bone structure.