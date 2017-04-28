Pharrell Williams at the Met Gala Through the Years

Pharrell Williams at the 2011 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams has become almost as synonymous with fashion as he is with music.

The producer and singer works with G Star Raw and Adidas Originals and is a face of Chanel. Plus, he has his own brand, Billionaire Boys Club. While he doesn’t often take the standard dress-shoes route when it comes to the red carpet, at the Met Gala, he’s kept it classic every time he’s attended.

That means a tuxedo and a shiny pair of shoes. He’s attended in 2010, 2011 and 2013, and this year he’s a co-chair, along with Katy Perry. In 2013, he wore a Lanvin checked tuxedo to attend with wife Helen Lasichanh.

Pharrell Williams (with wife Helen Lasichanh) wearing a Lanvin tux at the 2013 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

In 2010, he posed with fellow attendee Mary J. Blige, wearing a classic tux with an embellished bow tie.

Williams posed with Mary J. Blige at the 2010 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams at the 2011 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Given Williams’ appreciation for fashion, we have a feeling he may up the ante this year. He could stick with the theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of the In-Between,” by wearing a look by the designer, or perhaps he’ll wear a creation by Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld, given his relationship with the label. Either way, he’s definitely one to watch on the red carpet.

Want more?

Adidas Made Exclusive NMD Human Race Sneakers for Pharrell’s Triplets

Pharrell’s New Human Race Adidas Sneakers Will Come in a Variety of Colors

Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne & More Stars at the Chanel Fall ’17 Show